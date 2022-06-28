MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after a pursuit and car crash on Highway 14 in Tipton County left one deputy injured, the Tipton County’s Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley posted about the incident on Facebook after deputies and the Tennessee Highway Patrol tried to stop a driver, Curtis Raines.

It is unclear what happened in the crash, but a deputy suffered a head injury as a result. The deputy has since been treated and released by a Memphis area hospital.

The Sheriff said that Raines is facing a number of charges after his arrest in Munford. Raines is facing two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest, felony vandalism, and other traffic offenses.