MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after authorities say he hit a Tipton County Deputy with his car because the road was blocked for utility repairs.

At around 5 p.m. Thursday, deputies were conducting a roadblock at Old Memphis and Melrose Road south of Covington. Electrical crews were working to restore power in the area.

The deputy tried to stop a vehicle from entering the restricted area, and the driver got angry. He allegedly sped up his car, knocked the deputy then fled the scene.

The driver, identified as Michael Timbs, went to his home, ran inside and refused to open the door, authorities said. Deputies kicked in the door and took Timbs into custody.

Timbs was charged with Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Reckless Endangerment, Resisting Arrest and a Child Support Warrant. He is slated to appear in court on April 12. He is currently being held without bond.

The deputy did not sustain serious injuries.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley said, “We know everyone’s emotions are running high and patience is running thin as a result of this tornado. This deputy was simply doing a job trying to ensure the safety of these utility crews so they can return home to their loved ones.”