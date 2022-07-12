MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman in Tipton County is facing charges in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child.

52-year-old Tammy Wilkerson from Drummonds, Tennessee, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse after a 17-month investigation, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, on February 1, 2021, deputies found a 4-year-old child that had a head injury and was unconscious in the 300 block of Milton Road.

During the investigation, it was determined that Wilkerson was the child’s caregiver. Detectives noted inconsistencies in how she said the injuries occurred compared to the evidence on the scene.

“This case is far from being over for the family and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with them. This is the first step in helping to bring some form of closure to the family. Tammy Wilkerson is where she needs to be and I am glad she will finally answer for what she has done,” said Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this case to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3007 or email tips to Sheriff@tiptonco.com.