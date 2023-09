BRIGHTON, Tenn. — Police arrested a Tipton County high school student Wednesday for making threats to “shoot up the school.”

A 14-year-old Brighton High School student from Atoka was taken into custody and charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property.

The threats were reportedly made in a Snapchat post.

He was released to his parents and is expected to appear in Juvenile Court later this month. He is not allowed back at school at this time.