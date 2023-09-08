COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Tipton County teacher who was under investigation after allegations of inappropriate contact with children under 18 was arrested on Friday.

Alissa McCommon was charged with rape of a child and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Photo courtesy of the Covington Police Department

Alissa McCommon, a teacher at Challenger Academy, was suspended without pay on Aug. 24 after a parent came forward with allegations, district leadership said.

According to the Covington Police Department, multiple juvenile victims have come forward stating that they became friends with their former teacher, then began playing video games and interacting with her on social media.

She allegedly sent inappropriate photographs to these juveniles and requested sexual relations with the victims.

During the investigation, McCommon admitted to communicating inappropriately with former students, Covington Police said.

There has been no evidence found that any of the allegations occurred on any school campus.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office detectives began working with the Covington Police detectives after receiving information regarding a juvenile who was exposed to the same allegations within the county.

Detectives are still interviewing witnesses and determining victims in the case according to Covington Police.

The Covington Police Department says that the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges are expected.