COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Tipton County teacher is under investigation by law enforcement after allegations of inappropriate contact with children under 18.

The teacher’s name is Alissa McCommon, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Tipton County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Combs confirmed McCommon was a teacher at Charger Academy. McCommon was suspended without pay Aug. 24, he said.

That morning, Combs said a parent came to him with allegations leading to McCommon’s suspension.

No other details were immediately released. Authorities did not say that any arrest had been made or any charges filed.

The investigation is a joint operation between the sheriff’s office, Covington Police and the 25th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.

Investigators are working to identify anyone who might have been a victim. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Covington Police Department or Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

This breaking news will be updated.