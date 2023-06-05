MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Tipton County Monday afternoon.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley says deputies responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Whitehorn Road off Highway 179.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to Baptist Tipton Hospital.

According to the sheriff, the suspect is possibly a male in an older model, red Chevrolet/GMC stepside truck that fled the area.

It is unknown if this shooting is connected to another shooting that happened earlier in the day near the intersection of Wright Road and Mt. Carmel.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect to call dispatch at 901-475-4300 or 911 if it is an emergency.