MEMPHIS, Tenn. — District leaders with Tipton County Schools plan to build two temporary buildings to house Crestview Elementary and Crestview Middle School students and staff for the rest of the school year.

Both school buildings were damaged during last week’s tornado outbreak.

The new buildings will be constructed at Cobb Parr Park. Families can expect instructional support information in the coming weeks.

The district said activated the CES and CMS phone lines to be answered by school personnel. Families can also email school administrators for more information. Their email addresses can be found on the schools’ web pages.

“We are thankful for the compassion Tipton County has shown throughout this situation. Never have we been so proud to be a part of this community. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with everyone who has been affected by his natural disaster.