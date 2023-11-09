ATOKA, Tenn. — A Tipton County man wanted on domestic violence charges is in custody after being on the run since August.

Alex Raymond Timbs was apprehended Wednesday night in West Memphis, Arkansas, by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Atoka Police Chief Anthony Rudolph said officers were called to a house back in August on a domestic violence call.

“Got a call from a young lady who was disguising her voice, hiding, and saying she was in fear for her life and her safety and needed police right away,” Rudolph said. “We were able to identify our victim and our victim was accusing the suspect of holding her against her will and also threatening her and family members as well.”

According to Chief Rudolph, the victim was treated for injuries, but he couldn’t say how serious those injuries were.

WREG learned that Timbs was not at the home when police arrived.

“We ended up having warrants drawn out for him for false imprisonment, domestic violence, aggravated assault, felony possession of weapons, possession of a schedule two narcotic, drugs rather, methamphetamine,” Rudolph said.

Thursday, we spoke with a woman who doesn’t want her identity known but knows Timbs and his family. She said the accusations don’t add up.

“He came from a good home. He came from a good family, and this is just not who he is,” she said.

According to the woman, the victim reportedly left Atoka after the incident and hasn’t been heard from since, but said Timbs’ mother is speaking out.

“That her son did not do this. He’s innocent,” the woman said.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals Service would not give details on what led agents to find Alex Timbs in Arkansas and could not say when Timbs would be returned to Tipton County to face charges.