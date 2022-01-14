MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 25-year-old Tipton County man is accused of sexual crimes involving two girls, ages 12 and 13.

A Tipton County deputy responded to the call at an address just north of Millington on Wednesday. A woman there told the deputy that her boyfriend, Dakota Peters, had pushed her 12-year-old daughter onto a bed and assaulted her two months ago, according to the girl.

Another woman, who lived at a nearby address, told the deputy that Peters had sent a text message to her daughter stating that he wanted to perform sexual acts on her.

“The type of text message that was sent to one of the females by a man is very disturbing from a man his age to a juvenile,” said Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

The girl said it happened this week while she was at a sleepover at a friend’s house on Fellowship Baptist Church Road.

According to the girls, Peters locked them in a shed Wednesday and refused to let them leave, forced them to drink alcohol and blew marijuana smoke their faces.

Deputies questioned Peters, who admitted sending the text message, but said he had sent it to the wrong person.

The sheriff said they have been called to the home on Fellowship Baptist Church Road in the past for domestic disturbances.

Peters is currently in custody on $20,000 bond. He is charged with solicitation of a minor.

The sheriff said Peters told deputies that he wanted to die and is now on a suicide watch.