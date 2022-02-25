TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Family members identified a man killed Thursday by a falling tree following an ice storm as 19-year-old Brandon Burkhalter.

Burkhalter was killed on Beaver Road, family members said. They declined to speak or provide a photo.

Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley said the fatality involved a tree falling on a vehicle. It was one of three weather-related accidents his department responded to Thursday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a total of 108 trees down and 38 calls of power lines down in the county between midnight and 4 p.m. Thursday, after an ice storm coated the Mid-South.