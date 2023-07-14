MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County couple is facing child abuse charges after their 6-year-old daughter arrived at Le Bonheur with what the sheriff’s office describes as a severe injury.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a local medical facility regarding a child abuse report on June 30.

A nurse practitioner reportedly told deputies she was seeing a 6-year-old patient and became suspicious when she received conflicting statements about the child’s injury. The sheriff’s office says the nurse practitioner referred the child to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital due to the severity of the injury.

A detective reportedly went to Le Bonheur and spoke with hospital staff members. The sheriff’s office says the staff told the detective the child arrived with her mother, identified as 39-year-old Tiffany Roy. The detective then went to their home on Holly Grove Road in Brighton to speak with Tiffany and the child’s father, 39-year-old Samuel Roy Jr.

According to the sheriff’s office, the detective learned that the child’s arm had been broken by the “torque of a twisting motion.” The sheriff’s office says Samuel confessed to breaking the child’s arm out of anger.

Tiffany reportedly confessed that she lied about the cause of her daughter’s injury to law enforcement, medical staff, and the Department of Children’s Service to protect her husband.

The couple has been charged with aggravated child abuse. The sheriff’s office says Samuel is being held on $20,000 bond, and Tiffany is being held on $10,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two were also charged with animal cruelty after deputies found three 3-week-old puppies in a small cage. The sheriff’s office says the puppies were in “extremely hot weather” and were covered in feces. There was reportedly no food or clean water in the cage.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley released a statement on the arrest.

“Cases like these are sickening,” Beasley said. “Our hearts break for this six-year-old child, as well as the other children, in what appears to be unfit living conditions within the home. I am very thankful for the medical staff that noticed this child’s injury and took appropriate action to notify law enforcement. I am also grateful for the persistent work done by the detectives on this case to bring these two to justice”.