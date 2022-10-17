MEMPHIS, Tenn.– You might think we’re a little too close to freezing for comfort when you look at your thermostat.

The average low temperature for October in Memphis is 51 degrees but people at Home Depot Monday were getting prepared before evening temperatures dip below freezing.

Ondine Triche who lives in Midtown says she snagged the last few fan heaters off the shelves!

“I live in a gorgeous apartment complex that overlooks Central Avenue but their heat is not turned on yet and I don’t want to freeze and I don’t want my little doggie to freeze so I went and bought some fan heaters,” Triche said.

There are a few things to keep in mind if you’re thinking about turning your heat on for the first time this season.

MLGW is reminding people who are going to use a space heater for the first time this season to vacuum over the grill to remove any dust and dirt and make sure they are positioned away from any furniture, curtains, and other items to avoid fire hazards.

If you’re going to be outside over the next couple of days, you’re going to want to bundle up. Even if you’re inside, keep those warm clothes close because MLGW recommends keeping your thermostat at 68 degrees to avoid high energy costs.

You can also look for a more permanent solution so you don’t have to worry about it for the rest of the season.

“I put up foam insulation board to cut off outside air, weather stripping around windows and doors,” said Richard Robinson.

MLGW provided some tips on how to weatherize your home including:

Seal drafty spaces behind light switches and outlet plates with foam gaskets (turn off electricity before installing)

Wrap R-7 insulation around heating ducts in attics and other unheated spaces.

Remove window-unit air conditioners and seal cracks with duct tape to prevent drafts.

Install a threshold and weatherstripping on exterior doors if you can see light around a closed door

Install storm windows or 6-mil polyethylene plastic over windows to block out the cold.

You can call MLGW to send a representative to your home for a heating system safety check. If you would like to set up an appointment, call 820-7878. For more tips from MLGW, click here.