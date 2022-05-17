MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have arrested a man following a tip that led to a home with illegal guns.

Homeland Security in Memphis got a call that a package with gun parts was headed here.The tip to the homeland security office in Memphis came from Customs and Border Protection in Alaska back in March.

Officials say two packages on their way to Memphis contained Glock conversion devices that could transform a semi-automatic gun into a weapon capable of emptying an entire magazine with one pull of the trigger.

The HSI Memphis team along with the county’s narcotics division went to the home address labled on the package and investigators delivered the packages.

Shortly after, investigators saw a woman open the door to the home and take the packages inside.

While detectives were inside the home questioning the woman, they saw a man run out of the back of the home, dropping a semiautomatic pistol.

That man was later identified by the woman in the home as her son, Eddie Martinez.

Inside the home located on Bondale Avenue in Parkway Village, police locate the following:

393 THC vape carts

Digital scale

Pills

$8,000 in cash

Diamondback rifle

Glock 19

Glock 23

Multiple empty prescription syrup bottles

Special agents were able to collect the gun Martinez dropped at the back of the house along with several other guns and gun parts.

Martinez was charged with several gun and drug charges.