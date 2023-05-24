Above: File video from a visit to the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville in 2015

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Legendary singer Tina Turner is dead, her manager said Wednesday. She was 83.

Her death was confirmed by a post to her official Facebook page.

Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock in 1939 in Nutbush, Tennessee, about 60 miles northeast of Memphis. There is a Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville.

Turner came to fame as a musical artist with then-husband Ike Turner in the late 1950s and ’60s before embarking on a successful solo career.

In 1968, she and her husband recorded “Too Hot To Hold” at Royal Studios in Memphis, and returned the next year to record “The Hunter.” Royal Studios is still in operation at the same location in South Memphis.

She had a Grammy-winning hit song titled “What’s Love Got To Do With It” in 1984, which led to a biopic movie by the same name in the 1990s.

Turner was inducted into the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, and the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2019. She is remembered as one of the best-selling artists of all time, and the “Queen of Rock N’ Roll.”

Turner died at her home in Switzerland.