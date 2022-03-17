MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The sounds of celebration could be heard across the Bluff City as the community anxiously watched the Memphis Tigers face off against the Boise State Broncos in the first round of NCAA tournament.



“It’s the just the most exciting thing in Memphis to me because we love Penny. We’ve loved our tigers our whole life, it’s just great,” Anette Koeahler, a Tigers fan, said.



For many mid-southerners, this game has been years in the making, after an eight-year tournament drought by the Memphis Tigers.

“It’s been a long time coming and it’s been a long road, but I’m glad here for now and I’m just keeping my eyes on the present and future and I think it looks real bright for the tigers,” JR Amore, a fan, said.



That drought would come to an end Thursday when Tigers clinched a victory, advancing to the second round, sending Memphians into a frenzy at Grind City Brewing company.



Fans were celebrating the Tigers’ win all across Memphis.



Coming into Thursday’s game, the Tigers won 12 out of 13 games, and many of their supporters believe this hot streak can carry them far into the tournament.