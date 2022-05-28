MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been listed as persons of interest in a homicide after a man died from gunshot injuries.

Officers responded to a wounding call on May 23 at Methodist University Hospital where they found a man dead from gunshot wounds.

MPD said the three people were developed as persons of interest after they were seen at the crime scene during the shooting. Police also said one person was seen with a weapon.

Call (901)-528-CASH or (901)-636-3300 with any information on this incident. There is a cash reward of up to $2,000 if an arrest is made.

All calls are confidential.