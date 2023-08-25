MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A three-vehicle crash on a bridge crossing the Mississippi River near Dyersburg left a victim dead Friday morning, according to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash on the I-155 Mississippi River Bridge.

Reports say that three vehicles were involved, and each vehicle was occupied by only the driver.

Prior to the crash, The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and Dyer County Dispatch received a report of a vehicle driving the wrong direction on the road, said DCSO.

Reports say that upon arrival, Dyer County Deputies, Medical Center EMS, Caruthersville Fire Department, Pemiscot Deputies, and Caruthersville Police Department assisted the victims on the scene.

One driver was transported to Dyersburg Hospital and then flown to Regional One Health in Memphis.

One driver had no injuries, and another driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dyer County Medical Examiner’s Office.

DCSO says that they are withholding the identity of the man killed in the crash until the victim’s next of kin has been notified.

DCSO also says that at this time it can not be determined which vehicle, if any, was truly traveling in the wrong direction on the road. They are withholding judgment until the crash reconstruction experts are able to establish all of the facts in the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the lead investigative agency on the case according to DCSO.