MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have identified the suspects charged in a shoplifting that turned into an officer-involved shooting outside a sporting goods store Tuesday.

Keshun Lee, 18, of Memphis, is charged with theft of property $1,000 or less and tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Collierville Jail on $10,000 bond.

Rebecca Bruce, 19, of Memphis is also held in the Collierville Jail with the same bond. She is also charged with theft of property and tampering with evidence.

A juvenile summons was issued for a third suspect, age 17.

Police said an officer caught two males stuffing multiple boxes of ammunition into their coat and pants pockets around 5:30 p.m. at the Academy Sports store on Byhalia Road. One of those males was identified as Lee.

Police said Lee left the store and got into a vehicle, which was later found abandoned nearby. Multiple boxes of ammunition were scattered around the roadway, police said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday night that when officers tried to block in the suspects’ vehicle and make contact, the driver turned his car toward an officer.

The officer fired his weapon at the vehicle. No one was injured, but the TBI was brought in to investigate at the request of the District Attorney’s Office.

Lee and Bruce were apprehended at a nearby Starbucks, police said.

Bruce allegedly confessed to throwing the ammunition out of the car window to get rid of the evidence. The ammunition was worth an estimated $400.

One officer was place on administrative leave after this shooting, according to the Collierville Police Department. They said additional charges could be coming, pending their investigation as well as the investigation by the TBI.