MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers have been charged with the kidnapping of 29-year-old Zachari Pappas from outside his home Wednesday.

Reports say the kidnapping took place at 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Philwood Avenue in the High Point Terrace neighborhood. The victim’s girlfriend was looking for him, as his car had been ransacked.

Through video footage, officers found the suspect and vehicle descriptions. Officers found that the last location for the victim was in the 2400 block of Chelsea Avenue.

The vehicle was found in the 1600 block of Ash Street in North Memphis, police say. They attempted to stop the car, and a pursuit began. During the chase, the victim was thrown from the car.

MPD used stop sticks to stop the car. The suspects got out and ran on foot. Officers, the K9 unit and Aviation searched the area locating and arresting three of the four suspects. One suspect was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the suspects used the victim’s debit card to make multiple purchases– including a $1,400 gift card, but the transaction declined.

MPD provided the charges below:

A 16-year-old male was charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony and Evading Arrest on Foot.

A 17-year-old male was charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Theft of Property $10,000 to $60,000, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Evading Arrest on Foot and Theft of a Firearm.

Bryan Martinez, 18, was charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Evading Arrest on Foot, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, and Intentionally Evading Arrest in an Automobile.

A fourth suspect is still on the run. Memphis Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.