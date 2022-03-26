MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three juveniles were arrested for a homicide that left a 15-year-old dead and a 16-year-old injured from gunfire, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The shooting happened on March 4 on Beale Street and Riverside Drive. Rodriques “Little Rocky” Minor was later identified as the 15-year-old killed in the shooting.

MPD said the shooting stemmed from a fight.

Two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with the shooting. The three juveniles also had warrants for reckless homicide, deploying a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

One teen was arrested on the 2500 block of Davey Drive, the second teen was arrested on the 2000 block of Nedra and the third was arrested near the 2000 block of Joe Brooks Drive.