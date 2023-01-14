MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Covington Police arrested three juveniles who made threats targeting their school to get out of attending.

CPD says that on January 13, at about 6:58 am, a school resource officer received a disturbing screenshot of a Snapchat post. The post indicated a possible threat to Covington schools.

Through a series of requests, the investigation confirmed that the message came from an account belonging to a Loon Lane address in Covington.

Detectives say they interviewed multiple people throughout the day and got confessions from three juveniles who had made up the post to get out of having to go to school.

The investigation confirmed the post was fake.

Police say the juveniles, ages 17, 16 and 15, were cited into Juvenile court for the Threat of Mass Violence and released to their guardian and parents.

The juveniles will appear in Tipton County Juvenile Court in February.

CPD shared the following statement on Facebook:

“This was a great partnership to quickly determine where the social media post was made. I appreciate the Tennessee Homeland Security agents, Tipton County.School staff, and the CPD detectives who were vital in solving the case.” said Chief Donna Turner. “The parents and guardians worked closely with detectives and the investigation confirmed they did not know what the juveniles had plotted and posted.”