MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three teens and a 12-year-old face a long list of charges after going on an auto theft crime spree.

Police said they received information on March 26 that the suspects, between the ages of 12 and 15, targeted Kia Fortes, Hyundai Sonatas, and Kia Optimas.

The four suspects were arrested on March 30.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with nine counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000 to wit auto theft, one count of theft of property $2,500-$10,000 to wit auto theft, criminal attempt auto theft to wit $2,500-$10,000, carjacking, attempted aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Another 15-year-old boy is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000 to wit auto theft, theft of property $2,500-$10,000 to wit auto theft, two counts of carjacking, aggravated robbery, two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A 14-year-old boy is charged with 13 counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000 to wit auto theft, two counts of theft of property $2,500-$10,000 to wit auto theft, aggravated robbery, two counts of carjacking, two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

A 12-year-old boy is charged with nine counts of theft of property $10,000-$60,000 to wit auto theft, one count of theft of property $2,500-$10,000 to wit auto theft, criminal attempt auto theft to wit $2,500-$10,000, carjacking, attempted aggravated robbery, reckless endangerment, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

All four suspects are being held in juvenile court.