MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers were taken into custody after police say they broke into a train and took several items early Thursday morning in Nutbush.

Jesse Donato, 18, was charged with Burglary, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, and Destroy/Interfere with a Utility Line.

A 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were also charged with Burglary, Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000, and Destroy/Interfere with a Utility Line.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a boxcar burglary at 2:25 a.m. in the 3800 block of Grey Road near the railroad tracks. Vehicles were reportedly backed up to the train, where items were loaded into them.

Officers say when they arrived at the area they saw merchandise in a yard and a vehicle occupied by two people.

That is when the two people got out of the car and ran.

Reports state that the police officers, alongside the K9 Unit and aviation, checked the area before finding three suspects. They were all taken into custody at that time.

Police also found two vehicles that were involved in the burglary. Merchandise from the train was recovered from those vehicles.