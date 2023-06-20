MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for three suspects after a man was injured and several homes and vehicles were hit by gunfire in North Memphis last week.

Memphis Police released video of the shooting Monday but the incident happened on June 12 outside of a corner store at Dunlap Street and Looney Avenue.

The injured man transported to Regional One for treatment.

The bullets also entered a home, two unoccupied cars, and an unoccupied van belonging to 80-year-old Eddie Brooks. Police recovered a bullet from inside the van.

Brooks, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened, described what he heard.

“Oh, it was over a hundred shots out here. Man that thing, they be out here every other night, every night,” he said.

Brooks said his house has been shot into over 27 times over the years he’s lived in the neighborhood. He said miraculously he has never been hit by the gunfire and never been a direct target, just random bullets flying.

If you know anything in this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.