MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers swarmed three homes in South Memphis late Tuesday night looking for a man wanted in a robbery and shooting in the same neighborhood four weeks ago.

MPD says detectives, along with members from Team One, Hort, Team 6, and the Fugitive Unit, executed search warrants at two houses in the 1400 block of Woodward and one home in the 1400 block of Wilson to find 32-year-old Michael Wallace.

Homes search by officers in the 1400 block of Woodward Tuesday night (Photos by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Police said Wallace was one of several people who shot a man multiple times in the 1300 block of Woodward for $1,500.

The victim told investigators he went to the address to meet a friend and was ambushed. Police said the victim was shot in the arm, stomach, and back and grazed in the head after he was robbed and identified Wallace as one of the people involved.

The victim said after he was shot, he asked Wallace to call an ambulance, and Wallace looked at him, smiled, and walked away.

Police respond to shooting in the 1300 block of Woodward on March 1

Detectives said Tuesday they watched Wallace come out of the house on Wilson and took him into custody as he was getting into his car.

MPD said they found marijuana on Wallace and inside the home as well as $619. Detectives said they also found a bag of fentanyl under a rock in the backyard and a stolen gun on top of a lawn mower.

Police said Wallace was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2012 and was out of jail on a federal supervised release for trafficking fentanyl and heroin.

House in the 1400 block of Wilson where Wallace was arrested

Wallace is facing a slew of new charges. Along with attempted first-degree murder, he was charged with especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, theft, and possession of drugs.

Detectives said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside both houses on Woodward and detained several people, but so far, Wallace is the only person who has been charged.

Wallace is being held on a $110,000 bond and scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.