MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning.

According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road.

A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private vehicles and are in stable condition, police say.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.