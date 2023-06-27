MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are safe after firefighters quickly responded to a house fire in Sardis, Mississippi Monday night.

The fire happened at a home in the 200 block of Percyville Street around 11:16 p.m.

The Sardis Volunteer Fire Department said crews found three people, including one who was immobilized, trapped in a rear bedroom of the home. All three residents were safely evacuated, given medical treatment, and taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The fire department did not say what caused the fire.

The Sardis Volunteer Fire Department has responded to 90 calls for service so far this year, including 11 structure fires, 28 crashes, and 51 medical service calls.