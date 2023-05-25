MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire injured three people at a Raleigh apartment complex Thursday night.

Memphis Fire Department responded to the Jamesbridge Apartments off Stage James Road at 6:53 and found heavy smoke and fire. They brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

No firefighters were hurt, but there were three civilians injured. One person was taken to a hospital with a hand injury; the other two had minor injuries and went to hospitals by private vehicle.

MFD said it was still an active scene at 8:20. No cause or damage estimate has been reported.