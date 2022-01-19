MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon off the 2000 block of Ridgeway near Quince and found two adults and a juvenile hurt.



Police said the man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. A woman was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. A juvenile was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.



Police later provided an update that all three victims are in non-critical condition.

Police tape lined a Baskin-Robbins and Little Caesar’s at the shopping center. The stores are a few feet from Ridgeway High School.

Police have not officially said whether the shooting involves any Ridgeway High students. However, Shelby County Schools said in a statement that the “Ridgeway community” is affected.

“We are aware of an incident in the Ridgeway community and local law enforcement is investigating. The safety of our students, teachers and faculty is our top priority. SCS Security and school administration followed District protocols and procedures following dismissal to help keep bystanders, staff and students out of harm’s way. Social emotional supports and counselors will be available at the school in the coming days. Our thoughts are with the students and families impacted,” SCS said in the statement.



Officers said there is no suspect information available.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901 528-CASH or submit a tip online.