Crime scene tape surrounds a home on Gore Street in Madison, Arkansas, where deputies found three people dead.

MADISON, Ark. — A man, woman and 12-year-old child were found dead Monday in a house near Forrest City, Arkansas, the St. Francis County sheriff confirmed.

The victims were listed as Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and a child who was not named. The relationship between the victims has not been disclosed.

Authorities say they have a person of interest but no one in custody.

They were found shot at a house at 516 Gore St. in Madison, Ark. as deputies were performing a welfare check around 1 a.m. The mother of the woman killed had requested a welfare check be done on the house.

The sheriff described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the victims were shot while in their beds.

The county coroner said the motive is unknown. The bodies will be sent to the state medical examiner for autopsy.

The Forrest City School District provided the following statement:

“The Forrest City School District is saddened at learning of the tragic loss of a FCSD student and other family members overnight.

The district is providing administrative support and additional mental health professionals at our campuses to assist our counselors with providing additional mental health services to students and staff.”

This breaking news will be updated.