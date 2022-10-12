MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple suspects are being accused of crashing into a squad car in Southeast Memphis Tuesday.

Memphis police are looking for the driver and occupants of a black Infiniti who rammed a police car at Winchester and Outland. Police say the Infiniti, occupied by around four suspects, was able to get away.

A second police officer began to chase the Infiniti but crashed into a Mazda shortly after at the intersection of Millbranch and Finley.

Two people in the Mazda were taken to a hospital in non-critical condition. No officers were injured.

Police later found the Infiniti abandoned in Raines Station.

Those crashes were the second and third involving a Memphis police car in one day.

On Tuesday morning, an officer was injured in a crash at Thomas and Whitney in Frayser when her unmarked car collided with an SUV.

This year has been a dangerous year for first responders on the road.

In January, a Memphis police officer and a civilian were killed in a crash in Southeast Memphis.

In April, an MPD officer was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while working an accident on I-40.

In July, four people were hospitalized after a crash involving a Memphis police car. The officer was cited for running a red light.

In August, an MPD car collided with a vehicle while rushing to assist another officer who’d been shot. The officer and the driver he hit were both injured.

Also in August, a pickup driver hit a fire truck that was headed to a call. A Memphis firefighter was killed and four others were hurt.

Earlier this month, two firefighters were hurt when they were hit by a car while working an accident on I-240.

Both the Memphis fire chief and the Memphis police chief have pleaded with drivers to slow down and yield to emergency vehicles.