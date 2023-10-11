CLARKSDALE, Miss. — Police in Clarksdale, Mississippi are looking for suspects after a person was carjacked while they were leaving church on Tuesday.

Police say the victim said they were leaving the New Jerusalem Church when they were approached by three armed men. The suspects reportedly demanded money, cell phones, and the keys to their vehicle.

According to police, the robbers drove away in the victim’s silver 2021 Toyota Tundra bearing Mississippi tag 748DAY.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information, contact the Clarksdale Police Department at 662-621-8150.