MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Batesville, Mississippi men were sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison for the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal Service contract carrier, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said.

Jamarr Smith, 38, Gilbert McThunel II, 37, and Thomas Iroko Ayodele, 40, were each convicted on Feb. 24 of using a dangerous weapon to rob a contract postal carrier of money and conspiracy to rob the employee.

In 2018, officials said the three men drove to the Lake Cormorant, Mississippi post office and robbed the carrier of mail to be delivered to a distribution facility in Memphis. The carrier was threatened and hit in the face with a gun.

District Court Judge Sharion Aycock sentenced Smith and McThunel each to 121 months in prison and Ayodele to 136 months in prison. Each defendant will serve five years of supervision following their release from prison.

The defendants were also ordered to pay restitution to the U.S. Postal Service for the money taken in the robbery and to the contract carrier for medical costs associated with injuries he received during the robbery.