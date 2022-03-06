MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for Memphis Police as officers responded to several shooting across the city.

Saturday night, a teenage boy and girl were shot near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Beale Street around 11:00. A 15-year-old boy died from his injuries. Investigators have not said what led up to it and are still searching for a suspect.

Reneshia Morgan, a parent of two teens, says this underscores the need for the community to take a stand against the violence.

“We need to get out here and minister to our young folks and let them know that you don’t have to give into the violence, you can say no,” Morgan said. “You can be that person that walks away.”

Despite the positive outlook, the violence persisted this time in Parkway Village and Whitehaven where two people died after a pair of shootings Saturday night. So far, this year, at least 51 people have died from homicides in Memphis. These are statistics that have the attention of TN Gov. Bill Lee.

“The illegal use of guns and criminals using guns is the problem,” Lee said. “We need to strengthen our laws that penalize those who use guns in crime.”

In a recent visit to Memphis, Gov. Lee touted his plans to add additional troopers to Shelby County, a move that he believes could reduce crime. For the time being, Memphians like Morgan just want to see immediate action to address the gun violence.

“Faith without works is dead,” Morgan said. “We can pray, and we can have faith, but we have to get out here and work. We have to get out here and show attention to these children.”

The other teen that was shot along Riverside Drive is expected to survive. If you have any information about these recent shootings, call (901)-528-CASH.