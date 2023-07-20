MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Tennessee men were sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison on Thursday for committing an armed carjacking at a gas station in Bolivar in 2020.

According to court documents, the three men, Delvion Beard, 22, Quadarius Greer, 21, and Bryson Townsley, 21, all from Jackson, stole an Audi A4 from two victims at gunpoint on Nov. 9.

Beard and Greer got into the back seat of the car and forced the victims to drive away from the gas station while holding them at gunpoint. Townsley followed them in a second car.

Records say Beard and Greer forced the driver into the back seat and Beard took control of the car. When they arrived at a residential complex, the three men used physical force and guns, including an AK-47 pistol, to remove the victims from the car.

They then robbed the victims and drove off with the stolen vehicle. According to reports, one victim suffered injuries from the attack.

The men allegedly threatened to kill both victims if they reported the incident to the police.

Kenneth A. Polite Jr., Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division called the attack “cowardly” and “reprehensible.”

“Today’s sentences demonstrate the Justice Department’s commitment to vigorously prosecuting those who use weapons and violence to dominate our public spaces and deprive our citizens of safety in their own communities,” said Polite.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, Kevin G. Ritz, said that the Department of Justice, along with state and local law enforcement partners, tirelessly work together to protect the innocent and bring those who commit violent acts to justice.

The FBI and Bolivar Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department.

Trial Attorney César S. Rivera-Giraud of the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Hillary Parham for the Western District of Tennessee prosecuted the case.