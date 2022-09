MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are injured after a shooting in Whitehaven Wednesday evening.

Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Gill just before 7 p.m.

Three victims were transported to Methodist South by a private vehicle.

One of the victims is in critical condition. The other two victims are in non-critical condition.



Scene on Gill Road (Spencer Cheveallier)

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.