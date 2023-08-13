MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Whitehaven led to a crash involving a MATA bus which left three people injured Sunday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the area of Faronia Road and Shelby Drive at 11:21 a.m.

Police say one male shooting victim crashed and struck two vehicles, one being a MATA bus.

The male shooting victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Two males were injured from the crash and transported to Methodist South in non-critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call 901-545-COPS.