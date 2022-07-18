SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.– A Shelby County couple and another woman face aggravated child abuse charges that stem from an incident in November 2017.

No one answered the door Monday morning at a house in Cordova that, according to court records, is the home of Calvin Dixon and Tori Dixon.

The couple is charged with four counts each of aggravated child abuse. Michelle Strong is also charged with four counts of aggravated child abuse.

A neighbor who wouldn’t talk on camera told WREG he saw law enforcement at the house but couldn’t recall exactly when. He also told us he believed the house was now vacant.

Facebook posts appear to link the Dixons to The Place of Reconciliation church in Batesville, Mississippi and social media posts refer to each of them as pastors.

The door was locked and no one answered when we went to the church to see if anyone had knowledge of the Dixon’s arrests, the nature of the charges against them, or their connection to Michelle Strong.

The Dixon’s are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.