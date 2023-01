MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, including two children, were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Hickory Hill Road Wednesday.

Memphis Police responded to the crash in the 3900 block of Hickory Hill Road just after 4:30 p.m.

Police say a woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition and two children taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A man was also transported to St. Francis Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police have not released any further information.