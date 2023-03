MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in north Shelby County Thursday.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a three-vehicle accident at Egypt Central Road and Singleton Parkway around 4:40 p.m.

A woman was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Another woman and her daughter were taken to Methodist North in non-critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said they are investigating the cause of the crash.