MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly weekend shooting.

Police say Christiana Moore, Albert Seals, and Tiffany Young were involved in a shooting that happened on Dessa Drive in Frayser on Saturday night.

All three are charged with murder and attempted murder.

According to police, they argued with a woman living in the house earlier that day.

Detectives say the three returned that night and fired several shots into the home.

A man was killed and a woman was injured.

There were 12 other people in the home at the time of the shooting.