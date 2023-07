Blue lights on top of a police car with a red traffic light in the background.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people, including a child, are critically injured after a shooting in the airport area early Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 6300 block of Winchester Road around 3 a.m.

Two men were transported to Regional One in critical condition. A boy was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.