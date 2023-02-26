MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were critically injured following a shooting Sunday in North Memphis.

Police responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a shooting call on the 1500 block of Merton. They said they found three victims and all of them were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police described the suspect as wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and armed with a gun. They said he ran northbound from the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.