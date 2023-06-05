MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three children are in the hospital after a shooting in the Messick Buntyn neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Douglass Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers found three children suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. All three victims were transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The ages of the victims have not been released at this time.

There is a large police presence in the area as officers investigate the events leading up the shooting.

WREG is working to gather more information. Check back for updates.