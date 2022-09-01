MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested and charged three people in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Memphis.

Police say Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson, and Kayvus Jones are responsible for the shooting Wednesday on Horn Lake Road.

According to police, the three men were on Otsego Drive when Officer Jesse Acosta drove past them while working on an investigation.

A witness told police the suspects got into a stolen Infiniti and followed the officer. According to police, they exited the vehicle on Van Huesen and Deneen Drive and ambushed the officer.

The officer was shot in the right abdomen but was able to drive himself to safety. Another officer took him to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspects sped off in the Infiniti and police tried to stop them. Police used a helicopter to pursue the Infiniti for more than 12 miles until it stopped at Deertrail and Deertrail Cove.

The suspects got out of the car and ran into the woods where police found them.

Police say they found handguns on the men that had been converted to fire as fully automatic weapons.

The men have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, theft of property, evading arrest, and several other charges.

Officer Acosta was released from the hospital Wednesday evening.

As the suspects were being pursued, another officer was involved in a crash with a 73-year-old man, police say.

The officer and the civilian involved in the crash were transported to Regional One. The officer remains in the hospital in non-critical condition. Police said the 73-year-old remains in critical condition.