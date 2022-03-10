MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three people are facing multiple charges after police found drugs and a firearm during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives with the Auto Theft Task Force saw a stolen Infiniti with fraudulent tags speeding in the area of Given and Pope. The car also failed to stop at a stop sign.

The vehicle was occupied by Myshun Jefferson, Brandon McGhee and a juvenile.

When officers initiated a traffic stop on Summer Avenue, all three individuals jumped out of the car and ran from the officers.

Police apprehended the individuals and recovered an AR pistol, 232 grams of marijuana and 4.2 grams of cocaine.

The three individuals were charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell to wit marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell to wit cocaine, theft of property $10,000 -$60,000 to wit motor vehicle, reckless driving, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest (foot chase), evading arrest (motor vehicle) and failure of vehicle to stop at stop sign.