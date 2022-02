MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a three-car accident that happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officers said the incident happened on Third Street and Mitchell.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

