MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three brothers have been charged in a shooting that took the life of a man in Frayser over the weekend.

Detectives have arrested Ajaylin, Alexavier, and Artavioius Williamson in the shooting death of Christopher Cain.

Police say this all happened after Cain got into an argument with Artavious earlier that day.

According to police, Artavious came back later that evening with his two brothers and challenged Cain to a fight.

The witness told detectives that when Cain went to open the door to his apartment, Ajaylin shot him in the chest.

Cain was rushed to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Security video from the scene shows the trio arriving and leaving together. Police were able to identify the brothers as suspects in a photo lineup shown to the witness.

Ajaylin is charged with murder, while the other two are charged with attempted murder.