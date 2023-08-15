MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A train derailed in Midtown early Tuesday morning, officials say.
According to Watch Command, three box cars derailed at Cox and Central. No injuries or spills have been reported.
The cause of the derailment remains unknown. WREG will provide updates as they become available.